Over 16K ballots cast in Cherokee County

Friday was the busiest day last week for early voting in Cherokee County. In this photo, a long line stretches from the South Cherokee Annex building. Ethan Johnson

The first week of early voting saw over 14,000 Cherokee County voters cast ballots at early voting locations, according to numbers from the county’s election department.

As of the end of Saturday voting, 14,140 ballots were cast in person, a report from Cherokee County Elections and Registration shows.

Sunday, an additional 332 voters cast ballots in Cherokee.

And, as of Monday morning, 2,404 valid absentee ballots had been returned, making for a total of 16,876 ballots cast in Cherokee County.

The busiest day in the first seven days of early voting was Friday, which saw 2,800 people vote in person in Cherokee. The slowest day was Sunday, when only one polling location was open - 332 people cast ballots at the county’s elections warehouse in Canton. Each weekday saw over 2,000 people vote early in person.

Monday early voting numbers were not available by press time.

Statewide, about 758,000 voters had taken advantage of early voting in the first week, shattering previous midterm turnout records. The turnout was close to the early voting turnout ahead of the presidential election in 2020.

“Voters are enthusiastic, but most importantly, have the options available to get that vote in early,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Voters registered at the [state Department of Driver Services] or online, took advantage of My Voter Page, and have the most up-to-date information available to make a plan.”

Raffensperger and other Republicans have argued the record early voting turnout refutes Democrats’ arguments that last year’s controversial election reforms enacted by the GOP-controlled General Assembly are not suppressing the vote.

But Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year, said Monday the strong turnout doesn’t mean 2021’s Senate Bill 202 isn’t making it harder for Georgians to vote.

“Turnout does not dispel voter suppression,” she said. “Suppression is about barriers to access. … People showing up is in spite of the barriers.”

Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the next couple of weeks. The final day of early voting will be Nov. 4.

Early voting is open 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday Oct. 24-29, and 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. at the following locations:

♦ Elections Warehouse: 400 East Main Street, Canton*

♦ South Cherokee Annex: 7545 Main Street, Building 200, Woodstock*

♦ Bluffs/Northside Cherokee Conference Center: 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton

♦ Ball Ground Public Library: 435 Old Canton Road, Ball Ground

♦ Grace Community Church: 7770 Hickory Flat Highway, Woodstock

♦ Rose Creek Public Library: 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock

♦ Oak Grove Fire Station 19 Community Center: 100 Ridge Mill Court, Acworth

Locations marked with an asterisk () are drop box locations, where absentee ballots can be dropped off inside during voting hours. Absentee ballots must be returned by the close of the polls on Election Day (Nov. 8).

Absentee ballot applications are available at https://cherokeegavotes.com/absentee-voting. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Applications can be faxed, mailed, emailed or delivered in person to the elections department. For more information, visit https://cherokeegavotes.com.

To find your registration status, sample ballot and more information, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.

- Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.