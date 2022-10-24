ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power, prosecutor tells court

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mr0uO_0il0b5pQ00

A prosecutor told jurors on Monday that the stories of the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who at the time was the definition of Hollywood power.

“Each of these women came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one another,” Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said during his opening statement at Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial.

Weinstein, Mr Thompson said, lorded his power over them, talking about the female A-list actors whose careers he had made before growing aggressive.

Mr Thompson played a video presentation that showed composite photos of the women, with quotes from prior testimonials displayed.

Seventeen years ago, when she met the defendant in 2005, she was a powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood

Most were aspiring actors. One was an aspiring screenwriter who thought she was going to pitch a script to “the most powerful man in Hollywood” at the time, Mr Thompson said, referring to Weinstein.

One was a masseuse with a famous clientele of actors and athletes, who Weinstein suggested might write a book for his company’s publishing arm before later cornering her in the bathroom.

All will testify that Weinstein ignored clear signs that the women didn’t consent, the prosecutor said, including “their shaking bodies, their crying, their backing away from him, their saying ‘no’.”

He said Weinstein assaulted one woman after she showed him pictures of her children in an attempt to get him to stop.

Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sex and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was brought into court on Monday by deputies in a wheelchair, wearing a black suit and blue tie. Before jurors entered, he climbed into a chair at the defence table with his lawyers, and watched the prosecution’s presentation.

His lawyer’s opening statement is expected to be followed by testimony from the first of the accusers, an Italian model and actor who says Weinstein raped her at her Los Angeles hotel in 2013.

Confusion arose in the courtroom, however, when Mr Thompson, during his opening statement made no mention of one accuser who had been set to testify as recently as last week.

Weinstein was indicted on 11 counts over all, but four of those counts — including two counts of rape and two of sexual assault — involved the woman who was not included in the opening.

Already a serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul now faces a trial in the city where he was once a colossus during Hollywood’s awards season.

The four accusers who will testify in the case are expected to be identified only as Jane Doe. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an actor and documentary filmmaker who is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers. She has waived her right to anonymity.

Ms Siebel Newsom was the first accuser Mr Thompson described in his opening, saying that though she appears to be in a powerful place now, at the time of her assault she was just like the other women Weinstein targeted.

“Seventeen years ago, when she met the defendant in 2005, she was a powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood,” Mr Thompson said.

In an attempt to head off potential defence strategies, Mr Thompson told jurors they would hear from a psychologist who will dispel rape myths. Key among them is the idea that a sexual assault victim would not have further contact with their assailant.

Many of the accusers had contact, and even initiated dealings, with Weinstein in the years that followed their assault. Ms Siebel Newsom sent him emails. The masseuse worked for him again. Mr Thompson said the jury will learn that is not unusual under the circumstances.

Four other women will testify at trial that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, though their accusations did not lead to criminal charges. In his opening presentation, Mr Thompson paired each of them to one of the other four accusers based on the similarity of their stories.

The trial opened two weeks ago with jury selection. It is expected to last six weeks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power. The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart. Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
newschain

Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college. The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14. Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended. The...
newschain

Review into Energy Bill Relief Scheme before the end of the year, minister says

The Government will publish a review into the operation of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme before the end of the year, business minister Jackie Doyle-Price has said. Her comments came as Labour warned businesses “need assurances now, not the end of April”. Speaking during Commons BEIS questions, shadow...
newschain

At least 31 dead after floods and landslides in south Philippines

At least 31 people have died and nine others are missing after flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, officials have said. At least 26 people have died in the neighbouring towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Datu Blah Sinsuat, while five others...
newschain

Shahid Khan says London will be permanent part of Jacksonville Jaguars’ identity

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan says he wants the UK to always form a part of the team’s identity and vowed that London’s team is “just getting started”. A decade on from becoming the first – and so far only – NFL team to make a multi-year commitment to play regular season games across the Atlantic, the Jags are preparing for their ninth clash in the capital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
newschain

Officials appointed by Moscow flee as Ukrainian forces advance on Kherson

Moscow-appointed authorities have fled the capital of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region along with tens of thousands of residents as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the city on Thursday while fighting also intensified in the country’s east. Amid the battles, a senior Russian official warned that Western...
newschain

US dig finds Revolutionary War prison camp where British soldiers were kept

Archaeologists say they have solved a decades-old riddle by finding the remnants of a prison camp that housed British soldiers in York, Pennsylvania, for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been on land acquired by the local government nearly...
YORK, PA
newschain

Russian troops pummel Bakhmut as Putin seeks visible gains in Ukraine

Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Troops are pummelling the city with artillery in an attempt to prise it from Ukrainian hands in order to complete Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew. The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North...
newschain

Red Bull loses legal battle against gin maker with ‘bull’ in its name

Artisanal gin-maker Bullards has won a legal battle against Red Bull, after the energy drinks manufacturer claimed that the word “bull” within Bullards could cause confusion. Norwich-based spirits firm Bullards, which has about 10 staff, had received a letter from lawyers acting for Red Bull opposing its application...
newschain

Most of 2021 Channel migrants’ asylum claims still outstanding, MPs told

The Home Office has only processed 4% of asylum claims made by migrants who crossed the Channel last year, MPs heard. Some 96% of applications submitted by migrants making the journey in 2021 are still outstanding, the Commons Home Affairs Committee was told by the Government department’s officials on Wednesday.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
163K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy