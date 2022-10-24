The Pixel 6a is arguably top-of-the-line smartphones you may get underneath $500. In truth, on the time of writing this text, the telephone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an incredible deal. Those of you who’re nonetheless utilizing the Pixel 4a are most likely considering of upgrading. That’s why, on this article, we’ll examine the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this can be a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re speaking about, the smaller mannequin.

1 DAY AGO