Roy McCluskey, 89, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on October 25, 2022, at the Blossoms Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mountain View, Arkansas. Roy was born on November 23, 1932, in Pocahontas, Arkansas to the late Frank and Pearl (Lomax) McCluskey. Roy worked as a carpenter anywhere between Chicago and Arkansas for many years; he enjoyed playing music, especially the rhythm guitar and he was the best around; he enjoyed signing, never stopped working, and never met a stranger. He was known as ”papa” to a lot of people in Stone County. Roy was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith and will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO