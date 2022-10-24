Read full article on original website
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
KTLO
Rain helps ease wildfire danger
The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Roy McCluskey
Roy McCluskey, 89, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on October 25, 2022, at the Blossoms Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mountain View, Arkansas. Roy was born on November 23, 1932, in Pocahontas, Arkansas to the late Frank and Pearl (Lomax) McCluskey. Roy worked as a carpenter anywhere between Chicago and Arkansas for many years; he enjoyed playing music, especially the rhythm guitar and he was the best around; he enjoyed signing, never stopped working, and never met a stranger. He was known as ”papa” to a lot of people in Stone County. Roy was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith and will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Maria Teresa Brock
Maria Teresa Brock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, Arkansas, ascended to heaven to be with the Lord and her baby boy on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 10, 1971, to Everardo Berber and Teresa Garcia Berber. Teresa was a very loving and cherished...
whiterivernow.com
Ozarka College Foundation hosts successful Casino Night fundraiser
Attendees enjoyed an evening of gambling for fun on Oct. 20 at the Ozarka College Foundation Casino Night event. The fall fundraiser was held at Cooper’s Pointe in Cherokee Village. Guests enjoyed an assortment of hors d’oeuvres over the course of the evening prepared by Chow on the Square...
whiterivernow.com
Medical school representative speaks to Batesville Rotarians
The New York Institute of Technology, College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University (NYIT) has been operating in Jonesboro since 2016. At a recent meeting of Batesville Rotarians, Casey Pearce, NYIT’s associate director of external relations and marketing, updated the club on how the medical school is progressing.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mario Dion Alcorn
Mario Dion Alcorn, 28, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1994, to Alvin Eugene Alcorn and Patricia Ann (Hardaway) Alcorn. Mario was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was ride horses. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
whiterivernow.com
Marshall man killed in highway accident at Leslie
Arkansas State Police report a Marshall man was killed Monday afternoon after his vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of another vehicle. The state police fatality report says 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 in his 2018 Ford when his vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the travel lane of a southbound 2014 Freightliner, causing the front of Helms’ Ford to strike the Freightliner head-on.
whiterivernow.com
Fentanyl crisis to be addressed at Batesville Schools community meeting
The fentanyl crisis will be the subject of a Batesville School District (BSD) Drug Awareness community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, a day after school districts across the country conclude Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. In a media release...
whiterivernow.com
Chief Deputy: Mountain View man, missing for six days, expected to make full recovery after being found
Stone County authorities have released more information on Saturday’s discovery of a Mountain View man who had been missing since Oct. 16. According to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, Danny Joe Archer, 75, was found at the end of Airport Drive, down an old logging road in the vicinity of the old Hinkle Farm.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway. Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames. A sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mary Jennings
Mary Jennings, 95, of Floral Arkansas went to the Lord on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Mary was born on January 20, 1927. Mary was a long-time member of Banner Church of Christ and was married to Bob (Robbie) Jennings for 57 years before he died in September 2002. She was a homemaker and dedicated her time to friends and family. Mary’s hobbies included sewing, singing in church, and entertaining others.
Arkansas fire chief on paid leave after argument with neighbors
TRUMANN, Ark.– An Arkansas fire chief is now on paid administrative leave after an argument with neighbors that went viral on video, according to Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen. Trumann’s Fire Chief Revis Kemper is accused of fanning the flames from his own front yard.A video circulating online appears to show Kemper and his wife involved […]
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested; authorities say 40 grams of meth recovered
A Mountain View man has been charged in Stone County Circuit Court with two felonies – possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and theft of property. According to the court information, Shane Lee Mitchell, 45, was observed speeding in a Ford pickup truck on Verser Road last Wednesday by an Arkansas Game and Fish officer. The officer initiated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mitchell drove the truck down a fire break, before becoming stuck as it tried — and failed — to get up a hill. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.
KATV
Conway police make an arrest in a Tuesday morning shooting incident; no injuries reported
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police make an arrest after a Conway man was accused of firing off numerous shots that struck a residence. According to authorities, officers responded to a "shots fired" call at around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive. 22-year-old Keun Davis was...
neareport.com
Woman arrested after child beaten with cord
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Bobby Lee McCollum
Bobby Lee McCollum, 90, of Violet Hill passed away on October 25, 2022. He was born May 22, 1932, in Wiseman, Arkansas to Hayden and Inez (Cooper) McCollum. Bobby was a very generous and good man who loved his family and was a member of Forest Chapel Methodist Church. He enjoyed get-togethers with friends where they would play music. Bobby served in the U.S. Army, loved to travel, and owned a grocery store where he would work long hours seven days a week. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the guitar and even got to play with Porter Wagoner.
KATV
Pangburn residents are waiting for mail over a week later
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — Pangburn residents are waiting for mail they said they were supposed to receive on Monday October 17th. Carolyn Wicker, a resident of Pangburn, said she is registered to receive informed delivery through the United States Postal Service. However, Wicker said mail she expected to come through last week never arrived.
