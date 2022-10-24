Read full article on original website
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Android 13 Is Now Available for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Android 13 and One UI 5 update for Samsung Galaxy phones has begun rolling out for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is reported to be available first in parts of Europe, including Italy, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. Several other phones, including the S21 and A53, are also set to receive the update this year, with more Samsung models getting it next year.
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices
When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Apple introduces ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature to iOS 16.1 update
Apple has launched a brand new characteristic referred to as “Clean Energy Charging” to iOS 16.1-enabled iPhones that can enable customers to chop down on their carbon footprint. Those preferring cleaner charging strategies can use Clean Energy Charging, which selectively costs when low-carbon electrical energy is offered. Clean...
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
China’s YMTC asks core US employees to leave due to chip expo
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart. Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart, as the corporate rushes to adjust to the brand new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
With Amazon-Windows 11 deal Flexion can help Android games reach PC audiences
** Revenue enhance potential for Android video games that attain PC customers through Amazon. ** Flexion–printed video games at the forefront of Windows 11/Amazon partnership. LONDON. , twenty seventh of October. , 2022. – Flexion Mobile Plc. (Nasdaq: FLEXM) , the video games advertising and marketing firm right now broadcasts...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch
The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro deals in October 2022: price and stock updates
Get your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro now and show off to all your friends with Google's latest flagship
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For higher or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival cell corporations for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and video games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking digital market has since expanded to inventory virtually two million titles, and undeniably performed a pivotal position in establishing a completely new business (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.
Stable One UI 5 (Android 13) is now rolling out to the Galaxy S22
Samsung is finally rolling out the stable build of One UI 5. This OS, built off Android 13, is aimed at providing users with a fully customizable and secure experience while using several Samsung devices in a connected environment.
Peloton Brings Its App to Android Smartwatches
The Peloton app has come to Wear OS 3. It took some time, however the Peloton app is lastly accessible for Android smartwatches. If you’re sporting the Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/5 and are a Peloton subscriber, examine the Play Store to put in it. The Peloton...
This Galaxy S22 User Has Already Received Stable Android 13 Update
Samsung seems to have accidentally released the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy S22 series. SamNews24 recently published screenshots of what appears to be the full changelog for the update in Italy. However, there have been no other reports of this release, suggesting it was accidental. After all, Samsung didn’t even run the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in Italy.
Galaxy S23 Ultra Appears Online With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Shortly after the Galaxy S23, Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 Ultra also appeared on an online benchmark. The US version of the upcoming Galaxy flagship (model number SM-S918U) recently popped up on benchmarking platform Geekbench, confirming some of its key specs. Its Geekbench scores are on par with the vanilla model (SM-S911U).
