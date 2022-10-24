Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots: 75th Anniversary
Each year Toys for Tots of McLean County collects and distributes toys to thousands of children in need in our area. Toys of Tots knows that no child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning without a toy under their tree and we are asking for your help this holiday season to make it special for the kids in McLean County.
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals annual dinner tribute is ‘Worth Celebrating’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Easterseals Central Illinois, the motto is that ‘every child deserves the best.” During Steve Thompson and his wife Morene’s 42 years of service they exemplified that. The Thompsons have devoted themselves to lifting others and filling their lives with hope, laughter,...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
videtteonline.com
'Not-So-Scary' Haunted Trail brings the Halloween spirit to local families
Normal’s annual “Not-So-Scary” Haunted Trail took place this weekend behind Normal City Hall, providing a variety of kid-friendly events for families over the weekend. The event, which began on Thursday, featured volunteers dressed as a variety of superheroes, princesses and other iconic characters along the quarter-mile trail, who handed candy to the passing children.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria organization holds Vigil Against Violence
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A small crowd cuts a call to action short Wednesday evening. Jacob Partee, the Chief Executive Officer of Central Illinois Pride said about ten people came out to the organization’s Vigil Against Violence. Partee said the purpose of the vigil was to remember...
1057thexrocks.com
Stuff-A-Bus With CityLink and Friendship House
The 35th annual Stuff-A-Bus has begun. Stuff-A-Bus is being hosted by CityLink, in partnership with Kroger, Cumulus Radio-Peoria, WMBD-TV, WYZZ-TV, CIPROUD.COM, and the A.T.U. Local 416. All donations benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services. Through their food pantry, Friendship House has provided an average of 450 weekly meals...
wcbu.org
Hispanic-owned Peoria businesses expanding their numbers
Peoria is slowly becoming a hub for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses. The Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides resources on starting a business directly to Hispanic business owners. President Jim Montelongo said their educational programs include information on a variety of topics for new entrepreneurs.
25newsnow.com
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 26th
Meet Koda! He is a labradoodle so he has a lot of energy and needs a home that can keep up. You can get more information on him and others with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
25newsnow.com
Man kayaking 7,000 miles stops in Manito to spread positivity
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Mark Ervin started his kayaking journey earlier in 2022 in Nova Scotia and is traveling down to Florida and looping back up to Nova Scotia through New York. This trek is called the Greater Loop. Along the way, he is raising money for Doctors Without Borders.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
25newsnow.com
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
wcbu.org
Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay
The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
