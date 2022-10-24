Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Digital Digest: The Latest Tech News – Refinitiv, New Onboarding Solution
The latest technology news in the wealth management sector from around the world. Refinitiv, the market data and information provider, is bringing out a digital onboarding solution for businesses that want to streamline how they bring in clients. The solution has a fully configurable user interface so that organisations can...
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
daystech.org
Blueshift Memory Awarded Innovate UK Smart Grant to Develop AI Computer Vision Module
CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blueshift Memory, innovator of a novel proprietary high-speed laptop structure, has introduced that it has been chosen to obtain one of many prestigious Smart Grants awarded by Innovate UK throughout early 2022. The highly-competitive £25 million Smart fund helps a gaggle of UK SMEs to swiftly commercialise the very best game-changing concepts, that are required to be genuinely new and novel in addition to disruptive inside their sector.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
IoT Technology in the Business World: Top Trends
Today it is quite difficult to imagine our life without technology solutions. Technologies are all around us, facilitating and streamlining multiple processes in our private and business life. Many industries have been greatly changed under the influence of new tech developments and software products which helped to bring the level of provided services and the quality of offerings to a completely new level. And if we need to name one of the key technologies that have the greatest impact on the business world, it will be definitely the Internet of Things.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
Benzinga
Identiv And TrueGreen Launch End-to-End Smart Packaging Technology For Cannabis Industry
Identiv, Inc. INVE and TrueGreen, announced the deployment of the smart tamper seal using radio frequency identification technology designed to deliver, along with the TrueGreen software as a service platform, digital transformation in the cannabis industry. Identiv and TrueGreen collaborated to develop three new multi-use smart tamper seal designs that...
daystech.org
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions to Facilitate and Empower Smart Retail, Cities, Manufacturing, and Logistics Businesses
Analyst Take: In the everything-is-connected era, T-Mobile’s launch of its Advanced Industry Solutions, intended to maximize the 5G network and speed the development of smart retail, cities, factories, municipalities and logistics might well be a game-changer for many, reducing complexity and lowering barriers to entry for organizations of all sizes and in multiple industries.
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Artilux’s GeSi Technology Leads Global SWIR Optical Sensing Innovation, Revolutionizing Emerging Industries like Consumer Electronics, Autonomous Driving and Industrial LiDAR
Well-known for the world leading GeSi (germanium silicon) photonic technology innovation, Artilux is a provider of SWIR spectrum sensing fundamental semiconductor optical technology platform and solution. Based on this key technology, Artilux takes the crossover challenge of developing integrated optics, system architecture and algorithm, bringing innovation to emerging industries such as consumer electronics, augmented reality, autonomous driving, industrial LiDAR. Recently, TrendForce was honored to invite Erik Chen, CEO of Artilux, to share his prospective on the market trend of SWIR industry and the company’s progress and strategy in this field.
thefastmode.com
Turkcell, TIP Partner on First Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router
Turkcell, announced that it has successfully deployed a Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in its production network, the first such deployment in TIP. DDBR is an operator driven initiative developed by TIP’s Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Project Group that defines the requirements of an open and...
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
thefastmode.com
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
futurumresearch.com
ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
TechCrunch
Devtron raises fresh capital for its cloud DevOps platform
At least, that’s the opinion of Prashant Ghildiyal, one of the co-founders of Devtron, a startup offering a platform to address what he believes are the top challenges facing the DevOps space. A container management system, Devtron offers a low-code delivery platform optimized for Kubernetes. (“Containers” are packages of software that contain the necessary elements to run in any environment.) The platform handles app management, security and more, providing an interface that abstracts away the underlying infrastructure.
getnews.info
CharmVerse: The Web3 Platform Powering Token Communities
CharmVerse is the solution for token communities to work together, vote and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties and votes. CharmVerse is the ultimate solution for token communities to work together, vote, and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties, and votes. CharmVerse is set to revolutionize the way tokenized communities collaborate and govern. The VC-backed Web3 operations platform was founded in 2021 by a handful of experienced tech entrepreneurs, passionate about the innovative prospects of blockchain technology. Ever since the start-up has drawn attention from all over the space to position itself as one of the pioneers in tokenized communities’ empowerment.
agritechtomorrow.com
RuggON Fully Rugged Tablet Checks All the Boxes for T3RRA Terrain-Management Software
RuggON and T3RRA Now Offer a Complete Solution to Farmers and Others Who are Experts in Terraforming That Minimizes Downtime. RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, and T3RRA, an international developer of easy-to-use, powerful terrain-management software, recently joined forces to provide the agricultural community with a total software-digital system compatible with the state-of-the-art John Deere technology and equipment that farmers use. While other manufacturers' tablets could satisfy much of T3RRA's needs, only the RuggOn PX501 included a serial port capable of handling the fast communication being sent and received by users of their software on equipment in the field.
daystech.org
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire
The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
daystech.org
Google Cloud AI to power Wells Fargo’s new virtual assistant Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company has announced that Fargo, a brand new digital assistant set to be launched within the months to return, will faucet Google Cloud’s synthetic intelligence (AI) to supply a extra personalised, straightforward, and easy banking expertise for purchasers. The firm’s collaboration with Google Cloud represents a...
