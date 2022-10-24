Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.

20 HOURS AGO