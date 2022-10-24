RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.

