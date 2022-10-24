ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge

On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
HOUMA, LA
Picayune Item

Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area

UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
LAROSE, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer

Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank

New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man wanted on murder charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with a Homicide Investigation, which led to the death of a female victim. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, of Gibson, who is facing charges of 1 count of Second Degree Murder in the incident.
GIBSON, LA
Picayune Item

Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune

A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy