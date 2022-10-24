Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
34-Year-Old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez Died In A Fatal Crash On LA 611-1 (Metairie, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop B reported a fatal crash that claimed a life. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on LA 611-1 near Iris Avenue in Metairie. The victim was identified as Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma.
Picayune Item
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
houmatimes.com
18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area
UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Morgan City (Morgan City, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Morgan City. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to a motor vehicle accident. Officials stated that the accident occurred on the Long-Allen Bridge between Morgan City and Berwick in St.Mary Parish, on Louisiana Highway 182.
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer
Louisiana Man Dies in Early Morning Crash After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Flatbed Trailer. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers with LSO Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie just after 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez, 34, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
NOLA.com
Man charged in deadly Metairie shooting spree found mentally competent to stand trial
Sean Barrette, the Metairie man charged with killing three people while indiscriminately shooting at vehicles in Jefferson Parish over a two-week period in the summer of 2019, has been declared mentally competent to stand trial. Judge Scott Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna made the ruling Wednesday...
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
WAFB
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
WAFB.com
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped...
Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank
New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
wbrz.com
State trooper famous on social media placed on leave after being involved in hit-and-run boating crash
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed Trooper Justin Chiasson on leave this month for his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash that left a person injured. Chiasson is an internet sensation who has millions of followers under the name Stalekracker. Chiasson was on a boat in July with Bryan...
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man wanted on murder charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with a Homicide Investigation, which led to the death of a female victim. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, of Gibson, who is facing charges of 1 count of Second Degree Murder in the incident.
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
fox8live.com
Unknown man accused of puncturing holes in tires near Downtown Hammond bar, police say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are on the lookout and asking for the public’s help in identifying a man witnesses say was puncturing holes in tires of cars parked near a popular downtown bar. One of the car owners told police that on Tuesday (Oct. 25)...
KSLA
USCG rescues two from deadly helicopter crash south of Morgan City
The chamber has been at work since 1947. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor. Senior Expo Day at the state fair. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The 12th annual Senior Day...
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
