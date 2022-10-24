ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

WBRE

Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school

Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl

DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
DRUMS, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault

Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
UNITYVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man arrested for attempted rape

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — 43-year-old Gary Coco was arrested by Bloomsburg police for Attempted Rape. On Tuesday evening, investigators say Coco broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife. Police then say he then made her remove her clothes and began to grope her. Court...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig wreck closes part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a highway in Lackawanna County on Thursday. Both lanes of Interstate 81 northbound were closed near the Main Avenue exit (190) because of a crash involving several trucks. The wreck happened just before noon. There is no word on...
WNEP-TV 16

Catalytic converters taken from COLTS buses, other business in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Scranton police are investigating thefts from the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS). Investigators say someone stole more than a dozen catalytic converters from vehicles overnight. Scranton police spent the morning outside the COLTS offices. Investigators say 16 catalytic converters were taken off smaller buses...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Jeremy's Journey Highlights the Importance of Early Prevention in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — October 23rd - 31st is known as Red Ribbon Week, one of the nation’s oldest drug prevention programs. In one Columbia County School District, the organization Jeremy's Journey highlighted the importance of early prevention. “Having people come in who have experienced and lived...
BERWICK, PA

