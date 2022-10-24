Read full article on original website
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
DA: Police stopped a “potentially major incident” at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
Old Forge School District evacuates after threat found written in bathroom stall
OLD FORGE, Lackawanna co.(WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District this afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters stood located inside and outside of the school to make clear of any possible threats...
Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school
Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl
DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault
Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
Police: Woman arrested for breaking into home, stabbing man and woman
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is behind bars in Luzerne County after police say she broke into a home on Wednesday and assaulted and stabbed two people. According to the Duryea Police Department, multiple agencies were called to the 1200 block of Main Street in Duryea around 11:30 AM for a reported stabbing and assault.
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Man arrested for attempted rape
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — 43-year-old Gary Coco was arrested by Bloomsburg police for Attempted Rape. On Tuesday evening, investigators say Coco broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife. Police then say he then made her remove her clothes and began to grope her. Court...
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
House in Duryea vandalized with paint, eggs and a warning
DURYEA — Borough police are investigating vandalism to a home on Cranberry Terrace that was struck with orange and blue paint balls, eggs and a sign listing a boy’s name and a warning. Police said the mischief was discovered Wednesday night. A white poster board was left on...
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
Rig wreck closes part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of a highway in Lackawanna County on Thursday. Both lanes of Interstate 81 northbound were closed near the Main Avenue exit (190) because of a crash involving several trucks. The wreck happened just before noon. There is no word on...
Catalytic converters taken from COLTS buses, other business in Scranton
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Scranton police are investigating thefts from the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS). Investigators say someone stole more than a dozen catalytic converters from vehicles overnight. Scranton police spent the morning outside the COLTS offices. Investigators say 16 catalytic converters were taken off smaller buses...
Jeremy's Journey Highlights the Importance of Early Prevention in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — October 23rd - 31st is known as Red Ribbon Week, one of the nation’s oldest drug prevention programs. In one Columbia County School District, the organization Jeremy's Journey highlighted the importance of early prevention. “Having people come in who have experienced and lived...
