Utah Department of Workforce Services stands prepared for imminent Medicaid redeterminations
Officials at the Department of Workforce Services (DWS), which determines Medicaid and CHIP eligibility for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, reported Friday how it has been systematically preparing for the unwinding of the Public Health Emergency (PHE). Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care...
Colorado voters to decide fate of Healthy School Meals for All program on the November ballot
On November 8th, voters in Colorado will decide the fate of Proposition FF, a ballot measure created by the recently passed House Bill 1414 to provide healthy meals for public school students. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Under the proposal,...
Coloradans will soon be able to purchase ‘Colorado Option’ plans on marketplace for the first time
Coloradans will soon be able to enroll in the state’s standardized health insurance plan also known as the Colorado Option, which was designed to address accessibility, affordability, and equity. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) introduced its individual and small group health insurance plans and their finalized rates for...
5 Things Arizona: Recommendations for youth mental health, Rural workforce needs, AzHHA on decreasing hospital operating margins
This month’s newsletter includes a breakdown of recommendations presented to the Arizona House’s Teen Mental Health Ad Hoc Committee, the Arizona Center for Rural Health’s proposals for continuing to support the struggling rural health workforce, and insight from the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association about mitigating the decreasing financial operating margins that Arizona hospitals are facing.
Activists garner support for exempting medical services from Hawaii’s GET
A grassroot effort to exempt medical services from Hawaii’s general excise tax (GET) is underway, which supporters say would save families millions of dollars in healthcare costs and help alleviate the state’s shortage of doctors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to...
Hospital ED discharge data can provide useful information on unhoused Californians, according to new report
According to a recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California, hospital emergency department (ED) discharge data can provide useful information on people experiencing homelessness across the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The report says the discharge data...
Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute calls for easing of home-based hospital care regulations to continue oncological treatment for rural patients
The University of Utah Health (U of U) Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Huntsman at Home (HH) program has been providing a full spectrum of care to acutely ill cancer patients in the home setting since 2018. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
Utah launches Healthy Places Index to track and improve health outcomes in disparate areas of the state
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) launched a new online map that tracks and compares health data across the state to evaluate county, city, and neighborhood health. Developed by the DHHS Office of Health Promotion and Prevention, the Healthy Places Index (HPI) uses data and input from...
