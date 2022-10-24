ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 Things Arizona: Recommendations for youth mental health, Rural workforce needs, AzHHA on decreasing hospital operating margins

This month’s newsletter includes a breakdown of recommendations presented to the Arizona House’s Teen Mental Health Ad Hoc Committee, the Arizona Center for Rural Health’s proposals for continuing to support the struggling rural health workforce, and insight from the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association about mitigating the decreasing financial operating margins that Arizona hospitals are facing.
Activists garner support for exempting medical services from Hawaii’s GET

A grassroot effort to exempt medical services from Hawaii’s general excise tax (GET) is underway, which supporters say would save families millions of dollars in healthcare costs and help alleviate the state’s shortage of doctors. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to...
Hospital ED discharge data can provide useful information on unhoused Californians, according to new report

According to a recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California, hospital emergency department (ED) discharge data can provide useful information on people experiencing homelessness across the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The report says the discharge data...
