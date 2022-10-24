Read full article on original website
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
Body found in El Paso desert identified as 42-year-old woman from Guatemala
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The body of a 42-year-old woman from Guatemala was found in the El Paso desert, according to the El Paso County Sherriff's office. Delmy Odilia Timal Urtado, a Guatemalan National, was found dead near the intersection of Mission Ridge Blvd. and Bob Hope by a passerby on Oct. 19, deputies said.
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
2 El Paso families say inflation has impacted the construction of their homes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. KFOX14 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
3 lanes closed on I-10 east at Joe Battle due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crash on I-10 east at Joe Battle. A crash was reported on I-10 east at Joe Battle Thursday afternoon. The crash caused the closure of the right three lanes. Traffic backup is reported to Zaragoza. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported. It's...
Rollover crash shuts down left 3 lanes of I-10 west near Raynolds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some lanes of Interstate 10 West near Raynolds were closed Wednesday night due to a crash, according to TxDOT. Police closed the left three lanes because of a rollover crash, TxDOT added. The crash cleared around 9:25 p.m. We are working to learn what...
El Paso man attacked in throat slashing by stranger at Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky (KFOX14) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event to be held at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event will be held at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park. The event will feature an Ofrenda in memory of gun violence victims from El Paso and Uvalde. Bishop Mark Seitz will lead a...
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Moviegoers in El Paso will get a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Cinemark announced its bringing a ScreenX theater to El Paso. Cinemark 20 XD at Las Palmas Marketplace will get a ScreenX auditorium in the coming weeks. A film is projected onto three surfaces...
CBP officers intercept 31 pounds of meth, 41 pounds of cocaine in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the El Paso area over the weekend. Officers intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine. Officers working at the Paso del Norte bridge intercepted a combined...
West Texas Behind the Badge Charity Gala
Are you ready to enjoy some delicious drinks, dinner, music and dancing?. West Texas Behind the Badge cordially invites you and your family to attend a charity ball in the aid of the men and women of your El Paso Police Department. All proceeds will go to the donation of...
