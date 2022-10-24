Read full article on original website
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery. The department says the robbery occurred at the Royal Smoke and Vape Shop in the 1100 block of S. 1st Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas Woman On Meth Tries To Kidnap Toddler At H-E-B: 'I Will Kill You'
The woman reportedly crawled under a bathroom stall and grabbed the toddler by the wrist.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Marlin police arrest suspect in argument turned shooting
MARLIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an argument turned into a shooting, according to Marlin Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., Marlin Police were called to the Falls County Hospital in reference to the shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and...
Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB
A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
KWTX
Waco man arrested in Robinson bank robbery allegedly bit officers, tried to take away their weapons
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raul Ruben Morales, 37, of Waco, in the robbery of the Fidelity Bank of Texas and accuse him of attacking and biting officers as they attempted to take him into custody. Robinson Police Department officers responded to an alarm at the bank at 410...
KWTX
Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents. The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger. “If you engage and communicate with them them, they...
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
fox44news.com
Hitchhiker indicted for murder in death of man who gave him a ride
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of the stabbing death of a man who gave him a ride when he was hitchhiking. Justin Glen Boswell has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1 million...
fox44news.com
Woman held on theft of tools, motorcycles, RV camper
McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken. Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan...
fox44news.com
One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man indicted for Intoxicated Manslaughter in Robinson crash
ROBINSON, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina for Intoxicated Manslaughter after a crash in Robinson that left two people dead. Police believe that the crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25, when a Ford Taurus collided with a travel trailer being hauled by a Chevrolet Suburban.
fox44news.com
Woman charged in Waco road rage stabbing incident
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a Wednesday road rage incident near downtown Waco. Deborah Lamont was taken into custody shortly after the incident shortly after 1:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Waco Drive. One woman received...
KWTX
McLennan County grand jury indicts two on drunk driving incidents that left three dead, another injured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were indicted Thursday in separate alleged drunken driving accidents that left three people dead and another man injured. Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, while the grand jury also indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina on an intoxication manslaughter charge.
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
fox44news.com
Coryell County admits to mistake with escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Exactly a month ago, the search continues for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan who escaped from his work crew at Seaton cemetery in September. Officials state they will continue to search high and low until he is recaptured. “We have several other agencies, you...
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
