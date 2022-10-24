Read full article on original website
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
WYTV.com
Replacement levy would generate nearly $200K for Champion police
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion voters will be deciding on a replacement levy for the township’s police department. The five year, one mill levy would bring tax valuations up to 2022 and replace a levy passed in 2017. In total, the replacement levy would generate about $191,000 for...
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Identity in Alleged Hit-Run
NORTH COVENTRY PA – North Coventry police are looking to identify a man, whose image and that of a truck (at top) were captured in video footage, regarding what they said was a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 5 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA
The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
WYTV.com
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nan Whaley says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as the next governor. The Democratic candidate made a stop at the Ironworkers Local 207 union hall in Youngstown on Thursday. Mayor Tito Brown endorsed Whaley and her jobs plan.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
aroundambler.com
Mermaid Lake gets $1 million grant towards infrastructure improvements
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1 million grant towards Whitpain Township’s plan to create a park and camp at Mermaid Lake. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered by...
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
First Ever Ice Skating Rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA
Oh, you're going to love this. For the first time ever there will be an ice skating rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and it's going to be opening just in time for some holiday fun. It's a pop up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice, according to the...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
buckscountyherald.com
New outdoor ice skating rink coming to Neshaminy Mall
Flight On Ice announced the debut of its pop-up outdoor “real” ice skating rink at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, starting Black Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Feb. 26. Flight On Ice has also committed to donating a portion of the rink’s proceeds to the Fraternal Order...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
This PA City Ranks Among Best Places To Celebrate Halloween In America
Spooky season is here! And one Pennsylvania city has been named among the best in America to indulge. WalletHub looked at 22 key metrics in 100 of America's largest cities ranging from costume stores per capita to safety to potential trick-or-treat stops. According to its findings, Philadelphia came in at...
How Verizon Fios TV customers can watch the Fetterman/Oz debate
It’s debate night in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, the first and only chance for voters to size up candidates John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz face-to-face on positions, competency and temperament. But if you’re a customer of Verizon Fios TV there is a...
