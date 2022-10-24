ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Identity in Alleged Hit-Run

NORTH COVENTRY PA – North Coventry police are looking to identify a man, whose image and that of a truck (at top) were captured in video footage, regarding what they said was a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 5 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nan Whaley says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as the next governor. The Democratic candidate made a stop at the Ironworkers Local 207 union hall in Youngstown on Thursday. Mayor Tito Brown endorsed Whaley and her jobs plan.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
buckscountyherald.com

New outdoor ice skating rink coming to Neshaminy Mall

Flight On Ice announced the debut of its pop-up outdoor “real” ice skating rink at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, starting Black Friday, Nov. 25, and running through Feb. 26. Flight On Ice has also committed to donating a portion of the rink’s proceeds to the Fraternal Order...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy