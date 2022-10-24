ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state.

“Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington for decades, he will bring not only his knowledge of salmon but that of tribal and eastern Washington issues to the board. That will help ensure we have broad perspectives and different voices leading our salmon recovery efforts.”

Maroney has been the director of the Fishery and Water Resources for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians since 1995. He has worked on hydropower relicensing and implementation across Washington, Idaho and Montana and was a two-time chairman of the Columbia Basin Fish and Wildlife Authority.

He has also worked on bull trout recovery, fish passage and other projects.

“Mr. Maroney has vast knowledge of Columbia River basin resource management issues and their impacts on fish,” said Jeff Breckel, chair of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “That, combined with his passion for salmon will make him an excellent board member.”

The board gives $125 million every other year in grants to people for on-ground projects for salmon habitat restoration.

Maroney’s term runs through July 15, 2025.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

