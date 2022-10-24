ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water

2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d

Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new ​“temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store

A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
NBC Connecticut

2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash

Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford

Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
WATERFORD, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 27

The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire

2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT

