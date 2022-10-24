Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water
2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say
A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work. The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street. Officers from the Danbury Police...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car and Motorcycle Collide
2022-10-27@9:30pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Charlotte and Main Street. Initial reports say the motorcyclist is alert and conscious.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-10-27@12:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries reported at Asylum and Boston Avenue. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.
203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d
Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new “temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
milfordmirror.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
News 12
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
Pepper Spray Used To Force Fairfield Man In Standoff With Police Out Of House
Police used pepper spray to make a Fairfield County man come out of his home during a standoff after he failed to show up in court and was wanted on several domestic violence-related warrants. The incident took place in Fairfield on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael...
NBC Connecticut
Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
hamlethub.com
Milford Police and Fire Departments respond to medical emergency, arrest resident with Cruely to Persons
Milford Police and Fire Departments report that on October 11, 2022, they responded to a medical emergency at 5 Schooner Lane, Apartment 3L where they found a 37-year-old female from Farmington, CT deceased. "After a lengthy investigation, the resident of Apartment 3L, David Edward Vasquez, 35, of 5 Schooner Ln,...
NBC Connecticut
2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash
Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FOX 61
Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
ctexaminer.com
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
NBC Connecticut
Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford
Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 27
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire
2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
