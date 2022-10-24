Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roquan Smith literally tears up as Eagles add Robert Quinn via trade
This isn’t the Philadelphia Eagles‘ problem. Heck, on this end of the NFL spectrum, we’re pretty pumped. It’s hard to understand what the Chicago Bears are doing though. They entered the most recent offseason with money to spend and a chance to really bolster their roster. They elected instead to blow up that roster, and it doesn’t appear that they’re done.
A new team has emerged in the Chase Claypool trade discussions
With the NFL trade deadline taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, there is a new team that inquired about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1, a matter of days away. Plenty of players have been on the move, including wide receivers. Robbie Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals by the Carolina Panthers, and Kadarius Toney was acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Giants.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Miami Heat fight hard but come up short to Golden State, 123-110
The Miami Heat came into the Golden State Warriors’Chase Center for the second leg of back-to-back games on the West Coast Wednesday and Thursday. Knocking off the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the Miami Heat would have the opportunity to get another quality win on Thursday against the Warriors.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0