FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
MLive
Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties
ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
muskegonchannel.com
Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center
The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
MLive
Eco-friendly plastic-free ‘refillery’ store opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eco-conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in Grand Rapids to purchase household items without any plastic packaging. Earthly Refillery, at 1409 Robinson Road, is set to open Nov. 1. The business, run by owner Anna Crooks, 27, has been in existence since August,...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Fox17
ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Open House planned for new OB and Women’s Health Services location in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Hackley Community Care recently announced the opening of its new OB and Women’s Health Services location in Muskegon. The new location, located at 172 E. Forest Avenue, will be the primary home for all services related to women’s health and pediatrics. Officials say their certified nurse midwife and nurse practitioner provide pregnancy and well woman care to women throughout their lifetime.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
MLive
2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat
IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
MLive
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
3 candidates competing for 2 seats on the Muskegon Community College board
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon businessman is looking to unseat one of the two incumbents on the Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees in the November election. There are two, six-year seats up for grabs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Trustees Diana Osborn and Roy J. Portenga are the two...
awesomemitten.com
11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids
The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
MLive
Seven candidates running for Wayland Union school board
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI - Seven candidates are running for the Wayland Union Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from five candidates battling for two, four-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Due to district boundaries, some Kent County residents will be eligible to vote in this Allegan County district’s school board election.
