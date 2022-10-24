ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive

Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties

ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonchannel.com

Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center

The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Open House planned for new OB and Women’s Health Services location in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI - Hackley Community Care recently announced the opening of its new OB and Women’s Health Services location in Muskegon. The new location, located at 172 E. Forest Avenue, will be the primary home for all services related to women’s health and pediatrics. Officials say their certified nurse midwife and nurse practitioner provide pregnancy and well woman care to women throughout their lifetime.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat

IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids

The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Seven candidates running for Wayland Union school board

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI - Seven candidates are running for the Wayland Union Board of Education in the November general election. On Nov. 8, district voters will pick from five candidates battling for two, four-year seats and two candidates vying for one partial term seat, ending Dec. 31, 2024. Due to district boundaries, some Kent County residents will be eligible to vote in this Allegan County district’s school board election.
WAYLAND, MI

