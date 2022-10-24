Read full article on original website
California Attorney General Rob Bonta launches Reproductive Task Force
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched a Reproductive Task Force to protect those seeking and providing abortions. The goal is to “protect and expand access to abortion and reproductive healthcare” in the state. The task force includes district attorneys, county counsel, and...
New law will prohibit employment discrimination for marijuana use in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed AB 2188, a new law that will prohibit employers in the state from discriminating against current employees and job applicants who use marijuana in their personal time. This law will take effect in early 2024. Cristian Ramirez is an...
IN-DEPTH: California's 2022 Ballot Propositions: Proposition 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In our ongoing Election 2022 coverage, 23ABC continues to break down the ballot propositions that will be decided by voters over the next two weeks. Proposition 29 asks voters to consider kidney dialysis care centers and clinic transparency. The Service Employees International Union United Healthcare...
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near San Jose, Calif. The temblor was reported shortly after 11:40 a.m. nine miles east of Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose. The depth of the quake was...
