Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
This Was Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey's Old Career & Why It's A Major Plot Twist
Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis', biggest supporter — she is so involved in helping lead Florida as she stands by his side. However, she didn't always hold a political title and her past might surprise you. Mrs. DeSantis used to be a...
Voices: Trump is holding a series of rallies in strange places during the midterm elections. Here’s why
Former president Donald Trump has announced a flurry of rallies across the country for the final days of the 2022 midterm campaign. That in and of itself is nothing new; presidents often stump for down-ballot candidates at crunch points in midterm cycles, and Trump enjoys going out on the campaign trail — in part for the benefit of GOP candidates, but mostly for himself.What makes this next batch of Trump rallies peculiar is his choice of states. He did announce he would go to Latrobe, Pennsylvania to stump for his anointed Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (fresh out of his...
What you need to know about US Senate race between Demings, Rubio
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As early voting begins and Floridians get ready to bubble in their vote this midterm, voters will look to elect either Rep. Val Demings or incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate. Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Demings, squared off in their first and only...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman debate ‘didn’t hurt’ Democrats, Schumer tells Biden on hot mic
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Speaking to Mr Biden at a campaign event, Mr Schumer also said that the party is gathering steam in Nevada, where incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto is fighting one of the nation’s closest races, and that they are enjoing a “downhill” run in Georgia thanks to the travails of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.While a poll released after the Pennsylvania debate showed Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, but the poll’s...
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Trump Takes Political Swing At Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament: 'You Think Biden Can Do That?'
Former President Donald Trump took a potshot at his successor Joe Biden while playing golf at the LIV Golf Pro-Am, at his golf club in Miami, Florida. What Happened: In a video shared on Twitter by Yianni Kourakis, a sports reporter for WPBF 25, Trump can be heard saying “Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so" after teeing off.
Democrats have criticized Chuck Grassley's record on Jan. 6. Here's what we found:
As violent protesters mobbed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and breached the walls of Congress, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, then third in line to the presidency, was whisked out of the Senate chamber and moved to a secure location. In the hours and days afterward, he condemned the “attack on American...
Elon Musk makes big changes to Twitter, Dems' midterm fears worsen and more top headlines
‘GATES OF HELL’ - Elon Musk's Twitter takeover makes the Left lose it as he fires company's top execs
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1