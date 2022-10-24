ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voices: Trump is holding a series of rallies in strange places during the midterm elections. Here’s why

Former president Donald Trump has announced a flurry of rallies across the country for the final days of the 2022 midterm campaign. That in and of itself is nothing new; presidents often stump for down-ballot candidates at crunch points in midterm cycles, and Trump enjoys going out on the campaign trail — in part for the benefit of GOP candidates, but mostly for himself.What makes this next batch of Trump rallies peculiar is his choice of states. He did announce he would go to Latrobe, Pennsylvania to stump for his anointed Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (fresh out of his...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman debate ‘didn’t hurt’ Democrats, Schumer tells Biden on hot mic

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Speaking to Mr Biden at a campaign event, Mr Schumer also said that the party is gathering steam in Nevada, where incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto is fighting one of the nation’s closest races, and that they are enjoing a “downhill” run in Georgia thanks to the travails of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.While a poll released after the Pennsylvania debate showed Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, but the poll’s...
