Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
MySanAntonio
New Meals on Wheels San Antonio headquarters includes larger kitchen to serve greater demand
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 years after Meals on Wheels San Antonio settled into its current headquarters on the Northwest Side, it’s preparing for a major upgrade to meet increasing demand. The local nonprofit is putting the finishing touches on a 44,000-square-foot campus on a 6.5-acre property near...
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Here Are The Best Spuds In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best restaurants for potatoes in the city.
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
KVUE
Education advocacy group is asking for change in the STAAR Test in Texas
The group is asking for there to be other indicators of student success other than just the STAAR Test. The accountability system needs a well-rounded test, they say.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
tpr.org
County commissioners allocate the last of 389 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday allocated the last of 389 million dollars of federal COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The pandemic left some people jobless and homeless, devastated small businesses, non-profits and arts organizations. It also exposed holes in local medical and mental health care and drove up domestic violence cases.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KSAT 12
Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session
Over the past year, countless hours have been dedicated to speaking to educators and other stakeholders on the ground about the future of education for children in Texas.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
seguintoday.com
Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire
SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Comments / 0