San Antonio, TX

KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home. Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Mega Food Distribution event to help feed families today

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is hoping to provide a little relief for those families needing some help with food. Sign-up is still available this morning for today’s food distribution event at the Seguin Coliseum. Jennifer Sourdelia, the public information officer for the City of Seguin, says...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

