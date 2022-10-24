Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. The series he strives to compete in full-time is the most prestigious sports car racing series in the country. To help […]
Mooresville residents say water utility finally listened to them
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Months ago, WCNC Charlotte first shared a story about water bills some Mooresville residents said were alarmingly high. Since August 2022, WCNC reporter Austin Walker continued to dig into the rate hike woes shared by neighbors who are served by Carolina Water Service. This week, residents...
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church to host 91st annual barbecue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek Barbecue, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions dating back over 90 years, returns Thursday to serve to Queen City. The nine-decade tradition is a mainstay of longtime traditions in Charlotte, with volunteers coming together through community partnerships and generations of families working side by side to feed the city.
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
How Charlotte can learn from other cities, while creating opportunities for innovating housing ideas here locally
How Charlotte can learn from other cities, while creating opportunities for innovative housing ideas here locally. Lexi Wilson (WCNC), David Aaron Moore, Genna Contino, Nick de la Canal. Published: 11:24 AM EDT October 27, 2022. Updated: 4:03 PM EDT October 27, 2022. CHARLOTTE, N.C. If you've called Charlotte home since...
WBTV
Former college advisor charged with child abduction
One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
WBTV
Street racing may have caused car crashes
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
Charlotte couple sentenced for stealing over $230K from South Mecklenburg HS booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison after investigators said they stole more than $230,000 from the booster club and used fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds to cover their tracks. Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 30...
WCNC
Charlotte leaders say $146.2M Streets Bond could improve every corner of the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte voters will have an opportunity to choose whether the city gets to spend $146.2 million on its streets over the next decade when they step into the voting booth. "If you really think about it, the Charlotte that we enjoy today came from investments of...
WBTV
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say
Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. City council considers ‘land swap’ that could mean new hotels in Charlotte. A land exchange for two nearby empty properties, presenters say, could become major hotels for visitors. Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide. Updated: 16 hours ago.
WCNC
Keep your power on with Mister Sparky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Mister Sparky. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With cold weather approaching it's time to think about staying warm this winter and keeping your power on. Joining us this morning was Rusty Wise with Mister Sparky.
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
