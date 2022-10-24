ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WCNC

Mooresville residents say water utility finally listened to them

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Months ago, WCNC Charlotte first shared a story about water bills some Mooresville residents said were alarmingly high. Since August 2022, WCNC reporter Austin Walker continued to dig into the rate hike woes shared by neighbors who are served by Carolina Water Service. This week, residents...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church to host 91st annual barbecue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek Barbecue, one of Charlotte's longest-running traditions dating back over 90 years, returns Thursday to serve to Queen City. The nine-decade tradition is a mainstay of longtime traditions in Charlotte, with volunteers coming together through community partnerships and generations of families working side by side to feed the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Street racing may have caused car crashes

Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ice skating rink coming to Birkdale Village this holiday season

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Birkdale Village announced its first-ever ice skating rink coming this holiday season. 'Birkdale on Ice', the Rockefeller-inspired rink, will open Sunday, November 19. Just in time for guests to skate their way into the holiday spirit. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. City council considers ‘land swap’ that could mean new hotels in Charlotte. A land exchange for two nearby empty properties, presenters say, could become major hotels for visitors. Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide. Updated: 16 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Keep your power on with Mister Sparky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Mister Sparky. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With cold weather approaching it's time to think about staying warm this winter and keeping your power on. Joining us this morning was Rusty Wise with Mister Sparky.
CHARLOTTE, NC

