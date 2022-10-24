ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SR57 shut down after semi crash blocks traffic

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid a stretch of busy highway after a semi crash Monday afternoon.

Dispatch says a semi-truck flipped onto its side in the area of State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. We’re told agencies responded to the scene at 12:14 p.m.

Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash

As of 4 p.m., crews are still in the area as the roadway remains closed to traffic. A viewer that drove by the accident tells us it appears agencies are working to get the semi back onto its tires.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area while crews continue to clean it up. No injuries were reported.

