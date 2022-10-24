Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water
2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car and Motorcycle Collide
2022-10-27@9:30pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Charlotte and Main Street. Initial reports say the motorcyclist is alert and conscious.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-10-27@12:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries reported at Asylum and Boston Avenue. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say
A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work. The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street. Officers from the Danbury Police...
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Pepper Spray Used To Force Fairfield Man In Standoff With Police Out Of House
Police used pepper spray to make a Fairfield County man come out of his home during a standoff after he failed to show up in court and was wanted on several domestic violence-related warrants. The incident took place in Fairfield on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael...
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Waterbury man killed in Southington car crash
Jose Principe, 28, died at an area hospital. It’s unknown if the gunshot wound was a contributing factor in his death. An autopsy will be performed at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say.
Slippery leak blamed for crashes involving 21 cars and 2 tractor-trailers on I-95
A leak of 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance caused several multivehicle crashes on I-95 in New Rochelle this morning.
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
Man charged in Hartford hit and run
Hartford police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash from last New Year’s Day. Officers say Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor, was found in the roadway unresponsive in the area of Main and Battles Streets just after midnight on January 1st.
Eyewitness News
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
Police: Driver wanted for leaving scene of accident in Shirley
Police say the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, that's possibly brown, rear ended a Toyota pickup truck on William Floyd Parkway near Flower Hill Drive earlier this month.
sheltonherald.com
Missing person found after Danbury police search near West Lake Reservoir
DANBURY — A missing person has been found after a search prompted a large police presence Tuesday evening in the area of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads, a city spokesperson said. A little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Danbury police received a call "for missing distraught man" in...
2 University of New Haven students killed, 4 others injured in Massachusetts crash
Three people have died and five others were injured in a two car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield Tuesday morning.
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 27
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
Comments / 0