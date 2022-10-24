ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman debate ‘didn’t hurt’ Democrats, Schumer tells Biden on hot mic

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.Speaking to Mr Biden at a campaign event, Mr Schumer also said that the party is gathering steam in Nevada, where incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto is fighting one of the nation’s closest races, and that they are enjoing a “downhill” run in Georgia thanks to the travails of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.While a poll released after the Pennsylvania debate showed Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, but the poll’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

The Independent

Voices: Trump is holding a series of rallies in strange places during the midterm elections. Here’s why

Former president Donald Trump has announced a flurry of rallies across the country for the final days of the 2022 midterm campaign. That in and of itself is nothing new; presidents often stump for down-ballot candidates at crunch points in midterm cycles, and Trump enjoys going out on the campaign trail — in part for the benefit of GOP candidates, but mostly for himself.What makes this next batch of Trump rallies peculiar is his choice of states. He did announce he would go to Latrobe, Pennsylvania to stump for his anointed Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (fresh out of his...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery event because of the war in Ukraine. “We believe that given the serious and escalating situation, Iran’s ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony,” the Nobel Foundation said in a statement. Normally, ambassadors stationed in Sweden are invited to the annual event on Dec. 10. With the slogan #WomanLifeFreedom, the demonstrations in Iran first focused on women’s rights and the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf for women. But they quickly evolved into calls to oust the Shiite clerics that have ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

