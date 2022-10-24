ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Former Pee Dee football standouts, Legette & Rush named SEC players of the week

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

Darius Rush and Xavier Legette have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for their performances in Saturday’s South Carolina’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M, the conference office announced today.

Rush has been selected as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week. A 6-2, 200-pound redshirt senior from Kingstree, S.C., Rush logged a game-high eight tackles, including six solo stops in the victory. He intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it 59 yards. He was also credited with a forced fumble and a pass break up in the contest.

Legette was selected as the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. The 6-3, 220-pound senior from Mullins set the tone for the game by returning the opening kick 100 yards for a touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a lead they would not relinquish. Legette was also credited with a key tackle on kickoff coverage late in the fourth quarter, forcing Texas A&M to start a drive from their own 12-yard line with just 3 minutes remaining.

Rush, Legette and the Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) in an SEC Eastern Division battle for the Mayor’s Cup on Saturday, Oct. 29. Game time is set for 4pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest

GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Carvers Bay grad, former CCU track star Melissa Jefferson named SBC female athlete of the year

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina sprinter Melissa Jefferson was named the 2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Thursday. The Sun Belt Athlete of the Year award, which annually recognizes one female and one male student-athlete, is the highest individual honor bestowed by the Conference, based on athletic performance, academic success, […]
CONWAY, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC,” the name it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and also introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment […]
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy