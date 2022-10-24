Firefighters battle Springfield Twp. house fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Black smoke could be seen for miles after a fire in Springfield Township.

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Metz Rd. around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Neighboring fire departments assisted.

A man told crews that he was seasoning his griddle Monday afternoon and put it back in the garage when he was done. A few hours later, he heard a noise and saw the garage was on fire.

Smoke could be seen in the distance from our weather camera at the Lake Club in Poland.

Metz Road was closed while firefighters worked on the scene. FirstEnergy was also on hand.

Along with damage to the garage, there is also damage to parts of the roof and at least half of the house, which has been deemed non-livable for the time being.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was out.

No one was hurt, but one cat did die.

