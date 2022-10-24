ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon. The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street. Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but...
LORAIN, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Royalton Police: ‘no credible threat’ to middle school found

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police confirmed there was no credible threat to North Royalton Middle School following a rumor that has been recirculating amongst students. NRPD said it learned on Oct. 5 that there were rumors of a non-specific threat directed at the North Royalton Middle School...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Porch pirate suspect wanted in Summit County, sheriff says

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate suspect was caught swiping packages on surveillance camera in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying him. The thefts happened in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, according to SCSO. SCSO said another man may have been...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy