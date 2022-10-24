Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
Former Cleveland schools worker pens letter to judge before sentencing in Capitol riots case
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby woman who pleaded guilty to a federal charge for participating in the January 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol building will be sentenced on Friday morning. Before her sentencing, Christine Priola wrote a letter to United States District Court for the District of Columbia...
Mail carrier robbed in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon. The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street. Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but...
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
North Royalton Police: ‘no credible threat’ to middle school found
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police confirmed there was no credible threat to North Royalton Middle School following a rumor that has been recirculating amongst students. NRPD said it learned on Oct. 5 that there were rumors of a non-specific threat directed at the North Royalton Middle School...
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
Man travels from UK to Westlake to meet teen: police
A 21-year-old from the United Kingdom faces a felony charge after he met with a Westlake teen.
Opening statements in trial for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements are scheduled to be heard Wednesday in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of...
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As election day approaches next month, Cuyahoga County is still cleaning up one mess from the last election. Two men pleaded guilty Monday to sending out illegal robocalls to Ohioans ahead of the 2020 election. Jack Burkman is from Virginia, and Jacob Wohl is from California.
Porch pirate suspect wanted in Summit County, sheriff says
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate suspect was caught swiping packages on surveillance camera in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying him. The thefts happened in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, according to SCSO. SCSO said another man may have been...
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
