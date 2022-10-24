2022 U.S. Chess Champions: Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana and Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Yu Take Their Second Championship Titles

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--

Twenty eight of America’s best chess players gathered in Saint Louis, America’s Chess Capital, at the Saint Louis Chess Club for the 2022 U.S. & U.S. Women’s Chess Championships held from October 4 - October 20, 2022.

Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana claimed the 2022 U.S. Chess Championship, his second national title after his draw in the final round against GM Levon Aronian, a first-time competitor in the U.S. Championship. Caruana earned the $60,000 top prize while GM Ray Robson finished second, earning $45,000.

“I want to extend my thanks to everyone who makes chess in Saint Louis and the United States possible,” said Caruana upon receiving his second U.S. Championship trophy. “I am humbled because I’ve been playing chess here for six years and have had the opportunity to see all my colleagues continue to grow and develop while also making chess in this country stronger is such an honor and a privilege.”

20-year-old Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Yu was crowned 2022 U.S. Women’s Champion, her second title after defeating eight-time U.S. Women’s Champion GM Irina Krush in the playoff during an Armageddon tiebreak. Yu took home the $40,000 U.S. Women’s Championship first place prize while GM Irina Krush received the $30,000 second place prize.

“I would like to thank everyone for making this year’s tournament such an amazing experience,” said Yu in her acceptance speech to the crowd. “Every round was definitely interesting and I would like to especially thank my co-champion Irina, for being such a great competitor it feels amazing to have won my second U.S. Women’s Championship title.”

“It is because of Dr. Jeanne Cairns Sinquefield and Rex Sinquefield’s contribution to chess and thanks to the Saint Louis Chess Club that we are pleased to announce the return of the U.S. Chess & U.S. Women’s Chess Championships for 2023,” said Randy Bauer, President of US Chess Federation. “This year US Chess made Saint Louis our chess home as our office is now located here and we are hopeful that US Chess and the tournament will be permanent residents in Saint Louis.”

The top five players in the 2022 U.S. Chess Championships, Fabiano Caruana, Ray Robson, Leinier Dominguez, Awonder Liang, and Wesley So will qualify for the World Cup. The top two in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Chess Championships, WGM Jennifer Yu and GM Irina Krush qualify for the Women’s World Cup. Some of these players named above will qualify for the World Cup in other ways, in which case those invitations will go to the next players in the 2022 U.S. Chess & U.S. Women’s Championships standings.

Read our daily round recaps about the 2022 U.S. Championships at www.uschesschamps.com or watch the tournament broadcast coverage on the Saint Louis Chess Club’s YouTube channel.

