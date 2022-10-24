ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Ex-Foreign Service officer admits sex crimes in Philippines

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A retired Foreign Service officer has pleaded guilty to having sex with one minor and exchanging explicit images with another while he was stationed in the Philippines.

Dean Cheves, 63, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to two counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place in 2020 and 2021.

Cheves admitted having sex with a 16-year-old girl twice in the Philippines after meeting her online. In chats he said he needed to be “extra careful” about the relationship because “(t)his kind of thing causes international incidents.”

He also admitted meeting a 15-year-old girl and paying her to send him sexually explicit images.

Cheves retired from the Foreign Service in September 2021, shortly after he returned to the U.S. in connection with the criminal investigation. He was previously stationed in Brazil.

Court papers indicate he told the 16-year-old that he also had sex with a 14-year-old girl in Brazil. An FBI affidavit states one of his seized phones contained contact information for numerous minors, listing their dates of birth and account information for sending them electronic payments.

Cheves faces up to 30 years of prison on each count when he is sentenced Jan. 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (seven, four, zero, three) (three, nine, three, six, zero) (five, one, zero, one, four) (seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3. (twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier:...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Nashville faces Washington in a non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-4-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup. Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 25-16-2 record at home last season. The Predators scored 262 total goals...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak. Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season. Brady, on the other hand, finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002 — the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first year as a full-time starter for the New England Patriots. Jackson completed all eight of his passes after halftime, and the Ravens (5-3) finished with 231 yards after only running the ball seven times in the first two quarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy