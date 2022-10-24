Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago. Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday ...
NBC Sports
In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”. (I should have sent Aaron a free...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now
LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker moved closer to returning to practice full-time.
NBC Sports
Is Isaiah Wynn a lost cause with Patriots? Scarnecchia weighs in
Will Isaiah Wynn be on the New England Patriots after the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline?. The 2018 first-round pick has had a rocky fifth season in New England that hit a new low Monday night when he was ruled inactive for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears. When he has played, he's struggled mightily, posting a shockingly bad pass-blocking grade of 5 out of 100 (per Pro Football Focus) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and racking up seven penalties over six games.
Ravens release final injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The last time the Ravens played in Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers was in 2014 when Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback. Flacco threw five touchdowns in the 48-18 win.
NBC Sports
The opening spread for Patriots-Jets is actually pretty surprising
The New England Patriots were just embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" at home in a 33-14 loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. The Patriots' quarterback situation also is an absolute mess right now. And yet, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of bouncing back and beating the rival New...
Chiefs release statement on death of former player, coach Walt Corey
A former Kansas City Chiefs player and coach has passed away. The Chiefs released a statement on the death of Walt Corey. The former undrafted free agent linebacker joined the Dallas Texans out of the University of Miami in 1960. He played six seasons with the team, including in the first year of the AFL-NFL merger. He was named an AFL All-Star in 1963.
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs
The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne -- ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, our Phil Perry reported Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The Carton Show: Tua returns in Dolphins Win & Tua Lowering his Head vs a Defender
The Miami Dolphins were 0-3 since Tua Tagovailoa was out due to sustaining a concussion. But the QB returned to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and delivered his team a much-needed win. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings talk the return of Tua, and discuss some highlights from the game. Plus, Hall of Fame NFL great Edgerrin James joins the show. James tells Craig how it felt to get inducted into the HOF, talks the future for his son, who is now a top 100 basketball recruit, and his involvement in Buoniconti Fund to cure Paralysis.
