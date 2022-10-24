Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, McCulloch by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman, northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us- 87 And Ranch Road 2134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coleman County in west central Texas Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas Northern Concho County in west central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 250 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rowena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ballinger around 255 AM CDT. Benoit around 310 AM CDT. Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Ballinger Lake, Us-83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 380 And Ranch Road 381. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Schleicher, Kimble, southwestern McCulloch, Menard, southern Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from southwestern Concho County to northeastern Sutton County, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Junction, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Yates Crossing, Saline, Calf Creek, Roosevelt, London, South Llano River State Park, Hext, Fort Mckavett, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1311, Camp Sol Mayer, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line and Cleo. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 428 and 462. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
