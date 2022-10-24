Read full article on original website
Republican campaign swing turns to Eastern Plains
As the calendar continues to turn toward Election Day, Democratic and Republican campaigns are making their final presentations with voters. The Republican Party turns its focus toward the Eastern Plains beginning the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, and continuing through the weekend, while the Democrats’ statewide bus tour has focused on the Front Range and this week some western Colorado areas.
