ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 15

KB007.5
3d ago

I think they'll find we already went through all the unnecessary deaths caused by the Trump's administration's budget cuts of health addministation and his denial for 6 months that covid was anything to worry about now that what 1 million US citizens have died she's trying to blame the democrats what a spinner that thing is...

Reply(2)
6
Karen Porter
3d ago

Stefanick has absolutely nothing in policy, past voting record, removed from a college board of directors, due to her failing to uphold her oath to the Constitution, grasping for anything to remain relevant! Too little, too late Stefanick! Pathetic!!

Reply
11
Evelyn Carroll Carter
2d ago

funny how she wants Justice for families but she didn't want Justice for our vets! she voted against the PACT ACT ! our Vietnam Vets have been suffering for years from the effects of Agent Orange and our Afghanistan and Iraq vets suffering from Burn pits. or is there Justice? you gave them none.

Reply
4
Related
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Letitia James for New York Attorney General

The job of New York Attorney General can be as expansive or limited as its occupant chooses to make it. Letitia James has taken the expansive view, tackling issues like abortion access, child poverty and nursing home quality alongside the office’s traditional remit of corruption, guns, drugs and white-collar crime. She is both an effective advocate for New Yorkers wronged by powerful institutions and a thorn in the side of her political foes.
NEW YORK STATE
Troy Record

Local elected officials react to gubernatorial debate between Hochul and Zeldin

ALBANY, N.Y. — At Pace University, incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin squared off in a gubernatorial debate. The debate was hosted by Spectrum News and moderated by Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter. Both candidates discussed multiple topics such as the economy, jobs, taxes, crime, guns, and abortion.
fox5ny.com

Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York

NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers

For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
NEW YORK STATE
Troy Record

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
13 WHAM

NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Troy Record

Hochul announces steps to protect New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses this fall and winter

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced steps the New York State Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. Health officials are urging the public to take steps geared toward stopping the spread of infectious disease as cases of seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are rising with more New Yorkers staying indoors due to colder weather.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Gotham Gazette

Latinos, Hochul, and the 2022 Election for New York Governor

She once adamantly opposed the idea of giving drivers’ licenses to undocumented immigrants; she even went so far as to threaten their arrests and deportations. No Latinos were on the original list of speakers for the convention of the State Democratic Party, of which she is the de facto leader. The Nueva York Initiative the party established as an effort to woo Latinos would, they said, only generate a “multi-year, six-figure investment.” A paltry six-figure amount is not nearly enough to make a dent among Latino voters. Though a lieutenant governor with a Latino-sounding name was appointed, Antonio Delgado is not actually a Latino. And when new party executive leadership was selected not too long ago, no Latinos were on the list.
101.5 WPDH

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Gizmodo

Tax the Rich for Climate Action? Protect Towns From Floods? It’s on State Ballots This November

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. For years, with climate bills stalled in Congress, advocates, community groups, nonprofits, and even businesses have relied on ballot initiatives — where citizens vote on new laws alongside new candidates — to push forward environmental action at the state and local levels. In 2020, Michigan voters approved a proposal to use money from oil leases on public lands to fund parks. Two years earlier, Nevada passed the first step of a constitutional amendment requiring utilities to source 50 percent of energy from renewables by 2030, and Florida voted to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Proposal would expand New York State Police's role in warning of domestic extremism

A bill proposed this week would create a local liaison within the New York State Police to help alert local governments in New York to potential domestic extremism and terrorism threats. The measure backed by Hudson Valley Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham would also include potential cyber threats. “When a...
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: Zeldin, Hochul offer differing visions for New York

We likely won't know for days whether Tuesday night's debate between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Spectrum News 1 and NY1 moved the needle for any voters. But with now less than two weeks to go until Election Day, both candidates are trying to convince...
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCAX

Hochul lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness. New York’s governor says her team is in touch with local health departments to watch for any spikes or trends. Hochul says they’re launching a...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy