LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Hallowheels 2022 is happening now! Children with adaptive needs have gone all out to make their Halloween costumes memorable! There's even an Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat happening October 29. You can vote for your favorite costume as part of this fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service! Emily got to see how this will help those in our area.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO