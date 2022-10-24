ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Syracuse Avenue NW, Roanoke Police Department said. Officers who responded found a man with what seemed to be serious gunshot wounds, RPD said. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to the hospital. RPD said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m.
Hallowheels Offers Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat Event

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Hallowheels 2022 is happening now! Children with adaptive needs have gone all out to make their Halloween costumes memorable! There's even an Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat happening October 29. You can vote for your favorite costume as part of this fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service! Emily got to see how this will help those in our area.
Roanoke deputy retires after 27 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After nearly three decades serving in the Roanoke Sheriff's Office, one man is saying goodbye to his role as a deputy to retire. Todd Murray served for 27 years in RSO in what the office said were years of committed service. "We appreciate your dedication...
LewisGale Medical Center breaks ground for neonatal ICU

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Construction on LewisGale Medical Center's Neonatal ICU officially began Tuesday afternoon at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility will be 3,000 square feet with six bassinets and room to expand if needed. The NICO will treat medically fragile pre-term and full-term newborns. Complications the skilled...
Donate to help dog injured in bear attack

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter are asking for your help. The shelter is taking donations to go towards the medical expenses of a dog that was rescued after being attacked by a bear. Maggie suffered extensive injuries and was in bad shape when...
Wellness Alliance awarded $3 million to bring workforce training program to Nelson Co.

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance has been awarded a three million dollar grant from the Health Services and Resource Administration to implement a community health worker training program in Nelson County. Over the three-year funding program, the Alliance will implement a comprehensive program to help...
Pamplin Historical Park readies for day-long Veterans Day celebrations

PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will honor America's veterans this Veterans Day. There will be activities and programs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As former U.S. President Dwight. D. Eisenhower stated, "In order to insure proper and...
CVCC was awarded the 'National Science Foundation' grant of over $400k

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. This grant is for $464,846 to help meet the growing demand for technicians with advanced manufacturing skills in the Central Virginia region, according to the college. The college said the goal...
Now Open: Aerie promotes body positivity, empowerment through apparel at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge is welcoming Aerie, one of the fastest-growing brands in the apparel industry to their mall. The story opened on Thursday for customers. The mall said Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence.
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
$50M residential project announced at the site of former Valleydale Meat Plant in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem announced on Tuesday a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. A proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort-style amenities to the property.
