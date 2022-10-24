Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz is a rising artist born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He always enjoyed music during his early life, where he found a love for rap music. His background in the US and love for music, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, Outta This World.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State
One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
thezoereport.com
I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort
Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Thrillist
Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday
It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
Thrillist
NYC Rent Prices Are Finally Going Down After a Year of Major Increases
New York City, this is not a drill. Rent prices are (very slowly) going down, at least for now. After a summer where moving to a new apartment or renegotiating your lease felt like facing NYC's final boss, the rental market seems to be cooling off a tiny bit. According to the apartment rental website Zumper, the median NYC rent dropped 2.3% between September and October. A separate report from The Real Deal estimates that the national median decreased .07% for one-bedrooms and 0.8% for two-bedroom apartments.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’
In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York
In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
New York Post fires employee who allegedly posted racist, sexist articles to website, Twitter
A New York Post employee has been fired after several fake racist and sexist articles were posted to the website Thursday morning.
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
