New York City, NY

Robb Report

Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State

One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday

It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

NYC Rent Prices Are Finally Going Down After a Year of Major Increases

New York City, this is not a drill. Rent prices are (very slowly) going down, at least for now. After a summer where moving to a new apartment or renegotiating your lease felt like facing NYC's final boss, the rental market seems to be cooling off a tiny bit. According to the apartment rental website Zumper, the median NYC rent dropped 2.3% between September and October. A separate report from The Real Deal estimates that the national median decreased .07% for one-bedrooms and 0.8% for two-bedroom apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’

In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

