WTGS
Former soldier admits to stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier to death in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A former U.S. Army sergeant admitted to stabbing a former fellow soldier to death at Fort Stewart in June 2020. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, pled guilty to the premeditated murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
WTGS
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia charges 8 more defendants in COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eight more defendants have been charged in federal court for participating in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes, two of which pled guilty. According to David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Each...
WTGS
Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
WTGS
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
WTGS
Beaufort Co. man wanted for attempted murder after Tuesday night shooting
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot at an Enmarket gas station in Burton, South Carolina, late Tuesday night. Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies responded to the gas station at 3076 Trask Parkway at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday...
WTGS
Kemp discusses his run for re-election at campaign stop in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp stopped in Pooler and Hinesville on his campaign bus tour across the state of Georgia on Tuesday. Kemp says this campaign season he’s focused on letting voters know what he’s done for the state during his term. I’m campaigning on...
WTGS
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
WTGS
McMaster, Cunningham to meet in only one SC gubernatorial debate before Nov. 8 elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet Wednesday night for the first and only gubernatorial debate before elections on Nov. 8. The one-hour debate will be co-hosted by The Post and Courier and South Carolina Educational Television from 7 p.m. to...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
