Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
WGNtv.com
9@9: Scare-cuterie Boards & best day for cheap flights
CHICAGO – Want to feed your party guests along with scaring them at the same time?. Perhaps the hosts of WGN Morning News have an answer for you. “Scare-cuterie Boards” were one of the items featured during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday morning as we looked at some of the creations people have made to get in the holiday spirit.
Top 6 finalists of Chicago’s first karaoke competition announced
CHICAGO — The six finalists in Chicago’s first-ever citywide karaoke competition were announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The finalist will compete for the title of Chicago’s Karaoke Champion on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Park West. The...
WGNtv.com
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
CHICAGO — Last month, WGN Investigates reported how residents of a North Side condo building were battling City Hall over a sharp increase in their water bill. Now, we’ve learned they’re not alone. The Matlock family has owned a mixed-use property on West Fulton for more than...
WGNtv.com
6@6: Witch capital & bridal fashion week
CHICAGO – Halloween is less than a week away, and there might be a town that really gets into the spirit of the day. That’s a town in Northern Mexico known as the “Witch Capital of the World,” and there are a few spooky legends about the place.
WGNtv.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski teams up with Elk Grove Village
Former NASCAR Cup Series champ, Brad Keselowski will race the streets of Chicago in the Chicago Street Course NASCAR race. He’s teaming up with Elk Grove Village, which will sponsor Brad and raise awareness for the largest business park in the country. I spoke with folks in the northwest suburb to hear what this means for businesses.
WGNtv.com
Chicago office manager sentenced after writing over 3,000 fake opioid prescriptions
CHICAGO — An office manager for a Chicago medical practice received one year in federal prison for writing over 3,000 fraudulent opioid prescriptions. From 2009 to 2016, Rosemary Mays, 47, of South Holland, wrote the prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone and other controlled substances. Mays used a prescription pad belonging...
WGNtv.com
Man arrested following deadly stabbing at Joliet’s Spanish American Club
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday following a deadly stabbing at the Spanish American Club in Joliet. Early Monday morning, officers responded to the bar, located in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, on the report of a stabbing. Police said two men, both 40, were on the ground outside of the bar after being stabbed.
WGNtv.com
Man found guilty after killing of retired Cook County deputy at Gary bank
GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday. Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase. Richard Castellana, who was working as...
Comments / 0