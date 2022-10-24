ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

9@9: Scare-cuterie Boards & best day for cheap flights

CHICAGO – Want to feed your party guests along with scaring them at the same time?. Perhaps the hosts of WGN Morning News have an answer for you. “Scare-cuterie Boards” were one of the items featured during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday morning as we looked at some of the creations people have made to get in the holiday spirit.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

6@6: Witch capital & bridal fashion week

CHICAGO – Halloween is less than a week away, and there might be a town that really gets into the spirit of the day. That’s a town in Northern Mexico known as the “Witch Capital of the World,” and there are a few spooky legends about the place.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski teams up with Elk Grove Village

Former NASCAR Cup Series champ, Brad Keselowski will race the streets of Chicago in the Chicago Street Course NASCAR race. He’s teaming up with Elk Grove Village, which will sponsor Brad and raise awareness for the largest business park in the country. I spoke with folks in the northwest suburb to hear what this means for businesses.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested following deadly stabbing at Joliet’s Spanish American Club

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday following a deadly stabbing at the Spanish American Club in Joliet. Early Monday morning, officers responded to the bar, located in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, on the report of a stabbing. Police said two men, both 40, were on the ground outside of the bar after being stabbed.
JOLIET, IL

