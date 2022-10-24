ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Turnto10.com

Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
MICHIGAN STATE
Turnto10.com

Republican Ashley Kalus' background rooted in boxing, business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As a relative newcomer to Rhode Island, Ashley Kalus has faced questions over the path that has led her to a run for governor. NBC 10 News asked Kalus about her background as part of a profile interview with the Republican candidate. Kalus spent her...
ILLINOIS STATE
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorizes 10-day strike notice

(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and healthcare workers at two hospitals and a healthcare and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice vote to authorize the notice, according to the union.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

New law allows domestic violence survivors to keep addresses confidential

Amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee signed new legislation into law on Tuesday aiming to protect survivors. The legislation allows domestic violence survivors to keep their addresses confidential through the creation of the Address Confidentiality Program. The program will allow them to apply to have an...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

New license creates standalone psychiatric hospital

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a new license on Tuesday that will create a new standalone psychiatric hospital. The new Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital will independently operate the Roosevelt Benton Center at Eleanor Slater Hospital. "One year ago we committed to opening a standalone psychiatric hospital as...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts will no longer take mattresses at landfill

FREETOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts residents will soon have to find a new way to dispose of their old mattresses. Every year, more than 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in Massachusetts and they are sent to landfills, but starting Nov. 1, that policy will change. The Massachusetts Department of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy