Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
WCNC
Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night. Turner’s family and friends back home...
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Body found in McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
WBTV
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
WBTV
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
WBTV
Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery. Police have not yet made positive identification...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Mooresville head-on collision with truck
A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a truck, Mooresville Police said Wednesday.
Escaped South Carolina inmate captured in Shelby
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail was arrested near Shelby early Wednesday morning, deputies said. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Joshua Lee Shoemaker was arrested in Shelby, North Carolina, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Shoemaker escaped from jail around 10 p.m. Monday night, Cherokee County officials confirmed.
FOX Carolina
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
WCNC
