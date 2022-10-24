ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
Body found in McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery. Police have not yet made positive identification...
Escaped South Carolina inmate captured in Shelby

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail was arrested near Shelby early Wednesday morning, deputies said. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Joshua Lee Shoemaker was arrested in Shelby, North Carolina, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Shoemaker escaped from jail around 10 p.m. Monday night, Cherokee County officials confirmed.
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
