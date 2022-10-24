Read full article on original website
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
