Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Texas school districts distributing DNA kits
TEXAS — A recent Texas senate bill provides school districts and open enrollment charter schools with fingerprint and DNA kits. School districts throughout the state are encouraging parents to keep these kits handy. Enclosed is an inkless fingerprint kit, applicator, medical information section and DNA section. The data would...
ktxs.com
Texas student's math scores saw a sharp decline since the pandemic
ABILENE, Texas — According to The Texas Tribune, state math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress dipped significantly between 2019 and 2022. The exam is given to 4th and 8th graders to measure state and national academic achievement. Math scores fell by seven points for 8th graders...
ktxs.com
Pennsylvania voters concerned with mail delivery delays leading up to election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With the election right around the corner, some Pennsylvania residents are concerned with how mail delivery delays could impact mail-in ballots. Heather Snyder, a Carlisle resident, said she waited about two weeks to get her mail delivered, and even when she did receive it,...
ktxs.com
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
Comments / 0