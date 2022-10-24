Read full article on original website
Team continues to test water along the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A team continues to test the Rio Grande’s water. On Thursday, October 27, Memorial Middle School students got the chance to collect some water samples. This is part of a binational water testing event done by the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC). Students visited...
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Laredo, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re days away from Halloween and many are prepping up to go trick-or-treating, and according to some online reports, Laredo ranks among the top 25 cities to celebrate the spooky holiday. Laredoan Mary Cisneros says everyone should celebrate it, no matter the age. She adds...
‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27. The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween night is just around the corner and law enforcement agencies are reminding parents to keep their kids safe from registered sex offenders. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says keeping kids safe during Halloween night is their top priority. Estrada says parents can be proactive by simply looking up where and if registered sex offenders live near their homes by going here. The map key shows low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk persons.
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of many Halloween events held by the City of Laredo will take place on Wednesday night. Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr. invites you to a Halloween bash on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a haunted house, plenty of food and...
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.
National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back event this weekend and one of the locations will be right outside the KGNS studios. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event offers free and...
Early voting continues in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting continues and according to data from the Webb County Elections Office, day four of early voting had a total of 2,083 votes cast, both in-person and mail-in ballots. So far, 10,636 people have cast their ballots during the early voting season. KGNS+ has...
Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries. The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning. The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour. Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries. He was transported...
VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax season might be a couple of months away, but the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA is about to start training new participants. Training is set to start in November and it could be completed on two Saturdays or during the week. All volunteers need to be at least 18 years old and live legally in the United States.
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid crisis continues and it’s now fentanyl targeting the Laredo community. The Laredo Independent School District is teaching its students about the dangers of the narcotics. Its the first time the Laredo Fire Department holds these kinds of presentations for high school students. First...
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.
Early voting concerns across Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs. For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves...
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
SCAN offering child-adult community trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children. Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from...
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than 40 years, one of Laredo’s oldest schools will get a new campus. The groundbreaking ceremony for Clark Elementary took place on Thursday morning, October 27. The United Independent School District said the project was part of the bond passed by the school...
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be. According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.
