LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27. The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.

LAREDO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO