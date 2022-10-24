Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
McMaster, Cunningham to meet in only one SC gubernatorial debate before Nov. 8 elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet Wednesday night for the first and only gubernatorial debate before elections on Nov. 8. The one-hour debate will be co-hosted by The Post and Courier and South Carolina Educational Television from 7 p.m. to...
wpde.com
Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
wpde.com
McMaster-Evette campaign raises roughly $1M more than Joe Cunningham in final quarter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — McMaster-Evette's campaign and Joe Cunningham's campaign released their financial reports in the final quarter before the general election. According to the McMaster-Evette press release, a record-setting fundraising total of more than $2.1 million was raised, with 90 percent of donors from South Carolina. The McMaster-Evette...
wpde.com
Georgetown County Council talks continued hurricane clean up, future plans
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members of Georgetown County gathered Wednesday night to discuss plans for the area. Council members held a meeting to discuss clean-up efforts from Hurricane Ian and other projects they are working on. Emergency contractors have started work on beach accesses and crews are...
wpde.com
New federal data shows 174,000 job openings in SC in August 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new state-level Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for August, revealing 174,000 job openings in South Carolina. These figures show that the state’s labor market remains dynamic as it has been...
wpde.com
Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
wpde.com
Charlie Crist denies claim he wants to defund the police, says crime is up under DeSantis
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Charlie Crist sought to defend his public safety record during Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Florida after incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis charged him with wanting to defund the police. "You allege that I want to defund the police? As a member of Congress, I...
wpde.com
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
wpde.com
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
Comments / 0