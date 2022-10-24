ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
wpde.com

New federal data shows 174,000 job openings in SC in August 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new state-level Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for August, revealing 174,000 job openings in South Carolina. These figures show that the state’s labor market remains dynamic as it has been...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
JAMES ISLAND, SC

