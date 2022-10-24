Read full article on original website
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART discusses major utility relocation project in Kalihi
There's still concern over the concrete that supports the Honolulu rail line. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
spoonuniversity.com
The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu
Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022
Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawaii
Imagine entering a tattoo shop with your friends. They all know what they want, but you're stuck on what to get. A plumeria? Monstera leaf? What about something with hearts? You can't decide.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu
What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his mother's birthday recently, joining her in a traditional Samoan dance. Foodie Fix: Musubi and onigiri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at...
JustLuxe.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a fan of Rainbow Drive-In’s breakfast items, be ready for a change. Citing staffing shortages, the eatery is limiting its Kapahulu location hours starting Oct. 31. It means popular breakfast items will not be available during the weekday. The restaurant will be open...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has no timeline for when Oahu’s only public shooting range will reopen as an investigation into elevated lead levels in the majority of workers at the facility begins. The city confirmed nine of 10 staff members at the shooting complex who were tested have...
Rainbow Wahine claim 10th conference victory with sweep at UC Riverside
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team improved to 10-1 in the Big West Conference with a three set victory at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Rainbow Wahine, who remain in first place of the BWC standings, made quick work of the Highlanders, winning 25-21, 25-15, and 25-15 which extended UH’s consecutive sets won streak […]
KITV.com
Passenger arrested for disturbance on Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney to Honolulu
SYDNEY (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney Australia to Honolulu. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first outburst allegedly occurred after the woman was led to a seat in the main cabin instead of business class, which she had booked.
Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu
It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
Power outage in Makaha affecting over 2,000 HECO customers
HECO said the outage happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
