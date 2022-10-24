ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART discusses major utility relocation project in Kalihi

There's still concern over the concrete that supports the Honolulu rail line. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
HONOLULU, HI
spoonuniversity.com

The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu

Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022

Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu

What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his mother's birthday recently, joining her in a traditional Samoan dance. Foodie Fix: Musubi and onigiri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
JustLuxe.com

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii

There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine claim 10th conference victory with sweep at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team improved to 10-1 in the Big West Conference with a three set victory at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Rainbow Wahine, who remain in first place of the BWC standings, made quick work of the Highlanders, winning 25-21, 25-15, and 25-15 which extended UH’s consecutive sets won streak […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Red Bull Foam Wreckers coming to Oahu

It’s the world’s most fun foam surfboard competition series and it’s coming to Sandy Beach. It’s called the Red Bull Foam Wreckers competition. Joining us with more details is the ambassador, pro-surfer, YouTube star, pipeline champion and more titles to name — Jamie O Brien.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy