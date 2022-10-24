Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Greystar JV Starts Construction on $83M Colorado Community
The joint venture is also developing two additional projects in the same area. Greystar and Origin Investments have begun construction on their $83.1 million joint venture community in Colorado Springs, Colo. Elan Rio Grande is a Class A property that will feature 207 apartments, located at 602 S. Wahsatch Ave.
cpr.org
Northeast Colorado Springs could be home to a new open space as area rapidly develops
The city of Colorado Springs is looking at creating an open space near the intersection of Powers and Interquest Parkway in the northeast part of town — a part of the city undergoing massive residential growth. The 352-acre parcel includes the Kettle Creek Greenway and the Pine Creek area....
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Amazon hiring for 850 jobs in Colorado Springs
(DENVER) — Amazon is hiring across Colorado. There will be a total of about 3,500 open positions, including more than 2,550 Amazon jobs in the Denver area and about 850 Amazon jobs in Colorado Springs, Amazon said on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The company will host a Warehouse Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. […]
City of Pueblo looking for artists for levee mural
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo is looking for local artist submissions to contribute to the Pueblo Levee Mural Project with a historical and artistic design based on the five flags theme. The winning artist will receive a $1,000 stipend and $4,000 to cover the costs of painting the mural. The City said that […]
Power restored on east side after outage
UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
coloradopolitics.com
Residents raise drought concerns at meeting on annexation southeast of Colorado Springs
The drought across the West dominated concerns at a Colorado Springs town hall Tuesday about the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of town that could be transformed into a new community of about 9,500 homes. The proposed community, known as Amara, is bounded on three sides by the city...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Colorado Springs creates the model for helping homeless
As Mayor John Suthers nears the end of two terms, his successes are obvious. New buildings and construction cranes are everywhere. Complaints about potholes swallowing Smart Cars have transitioned to complaints about too much road repair. Among the more important improvements of recent years involves what we see much less...
7 Colorado cities awarded grants to boost local tourism
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Tourism Office awarded grants to seven Colorado cities on Tuesday, intended to fund economic recovery efforts for the local tourism industries. Organizations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Loveland, Sterling and La Junta will receive $1.8 million in grants ranging from $75,000 to...
KRDO
Despite new law, illegal activity continues to highlight Colorado Springs massage businesses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) – 13 Investigates has uncovered information revealing that illicit spas are still doing business in Colorado Springs despite new laws aimed at shutting them down. More than three years ago, 13 Investigates began looking into the more than 39 massage businesses police believed were selling...
Colorado Springs has new reasons for visiting popular Briarhurst Manor Estate
The Briarhurst Manor Estate, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, has a new chef, William Glowacki, and pastry chef, Megan Reeves. Glowacki is a student at Paragon Culinary School and will graduate in June. Reeves is a former student at Paragon and has worked at several restaurants in Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls. The chefs are busy creating a new menu and Reeves, in addition to doing desserts, is eager to start making breads for the eatery, too.
Groundbreaking CSU fiber internet project underway
The goal? Providing faster service and another internet choice for consumers.
KKTV
Springs firefighters quickly snuff out fire burning near buildings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire burning near structures Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near South Academy and Astrozon around 6 a.m., where a fire was burning close to storage units. The flames scorched a...
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
