multihousingnews.com

Greystar JV Starts Construction on $83M Colorado Community

The joint venture is also developing two additional projects in the same area. Greystar and Origin Investments have begun construction on their $83.1 million joint venture community in Colorado Springs, Colo. Elan Rio Grande is a Class A property that will feature 207 apartments, located at 602 S. Wahsatch Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Amazon hiring for 850 jobs in Colorado Springs

(DENVER) — Amazon is hiring across Colorado. There will be a total of about 3,500 open positions, including more than 2,550 Amazon jobs in the Denver area and about 850 Amazon jobs in Colorado Springs, Amazon said on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The company will host a Warehouse Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City of Pueblo looking for artists for levee mural

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo is looking for local artist submissions to contribute to the Pueblo Levee Mural Project with a historical and artistic design based on the five flags theme. The winning artist will receive a $1,000 stipend and $4,000 to cover the costs of painting the mural. The City said that […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Power restored on east side after outage

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

7 Colorado cities awarded grants to boost local tourism

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Tourism Office awarded grants to seven Colorado cities on Tuesday, intended to fund economic recovery efforts for the local tourism industries. Organizations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Loveland, Sterling and La Junta will receive $1.8 million in grants ranging from $75,000 to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs has new reasons for visiting popular Briarhurst Manor Estate

The Briarhurst Manor Estate, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, has a new chef, William Glowacki, and pastry chef, Megan Reeves. Glowacki is a student at Paragon Culinary School and will graduate in June. Reeves is a former student at Paragon and has worked at several restaurants in Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls. The chefs are busy creating a new menu and Reeves, in addition to doing desserts, is eager to start making breads for the eatery, too.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

