Best Campsites in New York
There are two different worlds in New York – one that thrives on live entertainment and busy streets and one that exists among scenic roads and secluded campsites. The state is home to an abundance backcountry opportunities, spanning from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes to oceanfront beaches. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can find some of the best lakefront views with prime fishing, paddling, hiking and stargazing opportunities in the Northeast. So when those city lights are a little too bright, seclusion and tranqulity is just a short drive away.
5 things to know this Thursday, October 27
The Bennington Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Route 9 last night. That story, and a deadly train crash, top today's five things to know.
WRGB
1985: Fire at a "horse farm" reveals largest cocaine processing lab in the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WRGB) — There's nothing more peaceful than a rural stretch of farmland. But 37 years ago, a quiet farm in Montgomery County exploded into the headlines. A dangerous cash crop wasn’t being planted in the soil. It was being manufactured in a lab. Rewind to 1984—a...
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Meet the minds behind Glens Falls’ spookiest houses
Drive down Haviland Avenue during the Halloween season, and one house may stand out to you. Yes, that's right - it's the one with skeletons waving from the porch, graves haunted by the not-quite-dead, and two kids running around, making sure every cobweb is exactly where it should be.
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!. We love Daniel Chessare the owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs. Hard-working and outspoken, he's never shied away from speaking his truths when it comes to his restaurant, his customers, or anything else on his mind. Chessare...
WNYT
Eagle-eyed DEC officer helps reunite lost dog with owner in Saratoga County
There was a reunion in Saratoga County between a lost dog and its owner. It’s all thanks to an eagle-eyed officer with the Department of Environmental Conservation. He saw the dog roaming all alone while on patrol at Daketown State Forest in Greenfield, caught the pooch and made him comfortable before setting out to find the owner.
NY1
Albany County DA questions red flag law
Albany County District Attorney David Soares in a lengthy statement released Tuesday sought to rebut New York officials' claims of success with a law meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Soares, a Democrat who has emerged as a vocal critic...
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
