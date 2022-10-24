ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann in 2008

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for later this week in the case of a man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann in downtown Madison in 2008.

Online court records show a plea/sentencing hearing for David Kahl, 56, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Zimmermann’s death.

Zimmermann, who was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison at the time of her death, was found dead inside her apartment on West Doty Street in April 2008 after being followed inside. Police said it appeared she had been shot in the chest with a shotgun.

Prosecutors have alleged Kahl’s DNA matches evidence from the crime scene. Kahl has claimed he was high on cocaine at the time.

Police arrested Kahl in March 2020 ; he was formally charged in December of that year.

The case against Kahl had been set to head to trial in January .

Further details of Kahl’s possible plea were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

