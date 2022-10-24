Read full article on original website
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
DCFS, Gov. Pritzker release statements on 3-year-old's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, have released statements after the death of a 3-year-old boy. Hunter Lee Drew died last week after being thrown against a wall, according to the Macoupin County State's Attorney. According to charging...
5-year-old boy found in suitcase identified, mother on the run
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana State Police have identified the boy who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana earlier this year, and one person has been arrested in connection with the case. Police have identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police...
Tightening security at Illinois polling locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — States all across the nation have been tightening security and taking precautions for the November 8 elections. Security is being boosted at some election polling sites in order to keep election workers and staff as safe as possible. Matt Detrich with the Illinois State Board...
Illinois sees highest graduation rate in a decade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Good news for Illinois schools as the state's newest report card reveals the highest graduation rate in a decade. According to the state report card, every demographic group experienced accelerated growth in 2022 in both English language arts and math. “Illinois students and educators are...
Illinois launches Safe Sleep Support program
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is putting forth new efforts to help address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Twelve government and community agencies are coming together for an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program. The goal of the program is to expand...
Illinois vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — More than 320,00 vote-by-mail applications were sent out across the state of Illinois last month. Vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise as we approach the 2022 Election. Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich states that in 2018 we saw a little...
Illinois ranked 3rd in nation for catalytic converter theft
State Farm has released the data for catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe. The numbers from 2022 have already passed...
NAEP releases Nation's Report Card for schools
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its latest scores for math and reading in the Nation's Report Card. This is the first time the NAEP has released a full report since 2019. The data shows significant decreases in math and reading scores. The...
$14.4 million to provide new markets for underserved farmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) are providing new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities. The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) will now allow Illinois to purchase produce, proteins, and fresh processed foods directly from underserved...
