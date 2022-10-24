Help ‘Shape Your City’ of Burien at online visioning workshop on Thursday, Nov. 3

What will it be like to live, work, play, and shop in Burien in the year 2044? The City of Burien is hosting a visioning workshop via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. to hear the community’s answers to those questions and plan for Burien’s best future.

Workshop participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Shape Your City, a coordinated effort to update the City of Burien’s Comprehensive Plan; Transportation Master Plan; and Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan; and share ideas with fellow Burien community members through interactive conversations on housing, businesses, transportation, parks and recreation, and building a more walkable community.

Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Amharic.

Community members are also invited to complete a survey to provide more input into Burien’s long-range vision. The survey will be open until Nov. 18, 2022, and will be available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Amharic.

“This workshop is part of the visioning phase of the Shape Your City planning effort,” the city said. “After visioning concludes this fall, City of Burien staff will share what they have heard to date with both the community and Burien City Council. They will then present more specific strategies and projects for community feedback in 2023.”

If you can’t make this meeting, City staff will be hosting the following in-person events to talk about Shape Your City: